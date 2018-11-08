Renovating Small Living Spaces with Tile Outlets | Suncoast View

Renovating Small Living Spaces with Tile Outlets | Suncoast View
Tile Outlets of America shows Suncoast View how small spaces in our home can get big renovations!
By Matthew Liddell | November 8, 2018 at 2:44 PM EST - Updated November 8 at 2:44 PM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Redesigning and upgrading smaller spaces of our homes can be challenging, but just because the square footage is small doesn’t mean the materials shouldn’t be small. We’ve got big ideas for you from Tile Outlets of America! Kate Spencer talks us through tile uses in bathrooms and living spaces. Visit tileoutlets.com for more information.

Renovating Small Spaces with Tile Outlets | Suncoast View

This segment has been paid for by Tile Outlets of America and does not reflect the opinions, beliefs, findings, or experiences of WWSB, LLC or its employees.

Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.