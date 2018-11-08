Red tide has returned, continues to impact Suncoast beaches

The Florida Wildlife Commission says there are higher concentrations of red tide at beaches up and down the Suncoast. Because of the patchy nature of red tide, some beaches are worse off than others in Sarasota and Manatee County, but it has improved in certain parts over the last few days. On Lido Beach reports indicated this was one of the clearer beaches for people to enjoy, but some dead fish and conch shells could still be spotted along the shoreline and the smell had some beachgoers coughing and dealing with respiratory issues.