Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL (WWSB) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car early Thursday morning in Port Charlotte.
It happened at shortly before 7am at Aaron Street and Gertrude Avenue. Troopers say 80-year-old Vera Lozen of Port Charlotte was in the crosswalk when a driver turned right onto Aaron Street and struck her with his vehicle.
The driver stopped, but Lozen was pinned under the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers say no criminal charges are pending.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.