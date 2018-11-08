Operation “Spice Spice Baby” uncovers synthetic drugs in North Port

NORTH PORT, FL (WWSB) - Special investigators in North Port seized more than 150 synthetic drugs Thursday morning.
Officers wrapped up operation “Spice Spice Baby” on Kenwood Drive, seizing 154 bags of labeled synthetic cannabinoids, aka Spice, two handguns and a large sum of cash.
Devon Ford, Barbara Adams, Matthew Shulz, and Chrystena Surprenant have been arrested and are facing charges including possession with intent to sell and selling within 1,000 feet of a place of worship. Additional charges are pending.
Police also say, as part of the bust, they rescued a pig.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.