Operation “Spice Spice Baby” uncovers synthetic drugs in North Port

Operation “Spice Spice Baby” uncovers synthetic drugs in North Port
Police in North Port say they uncovered synthetic drugs during a bust
By ABC7 Staff | November 8, 2018 at 11:07 AM EST - Updated November 8 at 11:07 AM

NORTH PORT, FL (WWSB) - Special investigators in North Port seized more than 150 synthetic drugs Thursday morning.

Officers wrapped up operation “Spice Spice Baby” on Kenwood Drive, seizing 154 bags of labeled synthetic cannabinoids, aka Spice, two handguns and a large sum of cash.

Devon Ford, Barbara Adams, Matthew Shulz, and Chrystena Surprenant have been arrested and are facing charges including possession with intent to sell and selling within 1,000 feet of a place of worship. Additional charges are pending.

Police also say, as part of the bust, they rescued a pig.

Police say they rescued a pig during a drug bust in North Port
Police say they rescued a pig during a drug bust in North Port (Source: North Port Police)

Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.