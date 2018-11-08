Man who escaped from jail in Ohio captured by Sarasota deputies

VENICE, FL (WWSB) - A man who escaped from a jail in Ohio was captured Thursday by deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Early Thursday morning, police in Venice were investigating a vehicle theft when the occupants fled on foot. Three out of the four were captured and the fourth was identified as 30-year-old Christopher William Tolle.
Tolle escaped from Adams County Jail in Ohio. He has a history of burglary and theft. Though not known to have a history of violence, police issued an alert to the public to be on the lookout for Tolle.
A few hours later, police say deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office took Tolle into custody.
No further details are available at this time.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.