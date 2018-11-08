FL Supreme Court hearing case about quality of public schools

"'All children' includes kids that come from poverty, kids that are racial minorities, and kids with disabilities. If you look at the statistics and disaggregate, there are significant populations that have great disparities and they are not achieving," said Siegel. "There are some districts that are just doing so poorly. It can't be that you have to live in Miami-Dade in order to get a high quality education. If you live in Franklin, or you live in Gadsden, you are entitled to one too."