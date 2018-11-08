First Alert Weather: 5-8 degrees above normal today but cooler this weekend

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Warm weather trends continue on the Suncoast today with temperatures above average and humidity high. This warm trend continues into Friday with a few more high clouds. On Saturday a front move past with a wind shift that will bring in drier and slightly cooler air. The front will stall to the south of us and keep the sky filled with a few more clouds into the new work week. The combination of drier air, a few more clouds and the wind shift should return our temperatures to normal or slightly above.