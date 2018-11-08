First Alert Weather: 5-8 degrees above normal today but cooler this weekend

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Warm weather trends continue on the Suncoast today with temperatures above average and humidity high. This warm trend continues into Friday with a few more high clouds. On Saturday a front move past with a wind shift that will bring in drier and slightly cooler air. The front will stall to the south of us and keep the sky filled with a few more clouds into the new work week. The combination of drier air, a few more clouds and the wind shift should return our temperatures to normal or slightly above.
On Tuesday of next week we will see a stronger front approach. This front will lower our temperatures to below normal with highs dipping into the upper 60’s by the end of next week. We are expecting comfortable or slightly cool weather for much of next work week starting on Tuesday and lasting into the weekend.
Models continue to suggest another, perhaps stronger, cool front bringing below normal temperatures for Thanksgiving. Winds may also be high during that time. Stay tuned.
