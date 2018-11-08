Extending city commission terms is “undemocratic”

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Best-selling political author Mark Weston says he thinks the Sarasota City Commission’s decision to extend their terms--rather than have an extra election--to recalibrate the timing of elections is presumptuous.
“To extend your term is undemocratic. They weren’t voted in for that extended term. So what they should do is break up the term in two parts, and then have the usual length terms. Spending money on an extra election is the lesser of two evils, than having an extended term that people didn’t vote for," Weston said.
Voters approved a referendum Tuesday night to change the date of city elections from March of odd-numbered years to November of even-numbered years. Supporters argue it will increase turn-out. Commissioners worded the referendum to extend terms by 18 months.
City Hall taxpayer watchdog Martin Hyde made reference to the current commission recently raising taxes when he cracked, “Another 18 months of this commission--they’ll bankrupt the city!”
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.