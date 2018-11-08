Cuban dancers return to island that once spurned them

In this Oct. 29, 2018 photo, Cuban expatriate ballet dancers Taras Domitro and Adianys Almeida, top, perform in Havana, Cuba. Cuba has invited a record number of expatriate dancers to its international dance festival. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan) (Desmond Boylan)
By ANDREA RODRIGUEZ | November 7, 2018 at 8:23 PM EST - Updated November 7 at 8:23 PM

HAVANA (AP) — As a young dancer compared with ballet legends Vaslav Nijinsky and Mikhail Baryshnikov, Rolando Sarabia made headlines around the world when he abandoned Cuba in 2005 for a career in the United States.

He didn't dance in his homeland for 13 years, banned as part of a wider Cuban punishment of citizens who illegally left the country.

A company dancer for The Washington Ballet, Sarabia stalked across the stage last month in the starring male role in "Gisselle" at Cuba's National Theater. Asked about his feelings upon performing again in Cuba, he began to cry.

Sarabia and four other renowned defectors from the Cuban National Ballet took the stage at the 26th Havana International Ballet Festival as part of a reconciliation between Cuba and its millions of expatriates and exiles.

In this Oct. 30, 2018 photo, Cuban expatriate ballet dancers Rolando Sarabia and Yanela Piñera, left, take a selfie in Havana, Cuba. The stars' return to Cuba began during the warming between Cuba and the United States begun by presidents Barack Obama and Raul Castro in December 2014. A year or two later, a Cuban ballet official traveled to Miami and met with a group of former national dancers, who said they wanted to return to perform in Cuba. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan)
In this Oct. 30, 2018 photo, Cuban expatriate ballet dancers Daniel Sarabia, left, Rolando Sarabia, center, and their father, retired dancer, Rolando Sarabia, visit the grand theatre in Havana, Cuba. As a young dancer compared with ballet legends Vaslav Nijinsky and Mikhail Baryshnikov, Rolando Sarabia made headlines around the world when he abandoned Cuba in 2005 for a career in the United States. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan)
In this Oct. 29, 2018 photo, Cuban expatriate ballet dancer Taras Domitro performs in Havana, Cuba. Dancers had written a letter requesting permission to return and, unlike in previous years, ballet director Alicia Alonso, now 96, and the then-Minister of Culture expressed no objection to the their return, according to a Cuban official with knowledge of the process who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the process.(AP Photo/Desmond Boylan)
In this Oct. 29, 2018 photo, Cuban expatriate ballet dancer Taras Domitro receives a standing ovation at the grand theater in Havana, after his return to Cuba. "This is the correct path," said Domitro, who defected during a tour of Canada in 2007, one of the highest-profile departures from Alonso's company. "We're talking about ballet, we have nothing to do with politics." (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan)
In this Oct. 29, 2018 photo, Cuban expatriate ballet dancers Yanela Pinera, left, and Camilo Ramos, currently working at the Queensland Ballet in Australia, perform in Havana, Cuba. In 2013, Cuba allowed citizens who had fled the country to retain all of their rights, from free health care to owning property, as long as they briefly returned every two years. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan)
