A couple of cold fronts heading our way

SARASOTA (WWSB) - We are monitoring two cold fronts forecast to move in over the next 7 days. The first is due to arrive on Saturday which will be the weaker of the two. The much stronger one will settle in Wednesday.
Until the front on Saturday we will continue to see temperatures running 4-8 degrees above average. Highs are expected to be in the mid 80s through Friday. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies throughout the day for the next 2 days.
There will be a slight risk of a passing shower, mainly inland, during the afternoon and early evening through Friday. On Saturday the front will begin to move in later in the day and we should see increasing cloudiness through afternoon. There will also be a slight chance (20-30%) of a few showers from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.
Highs over the weekend will drop down to more seasonal averages into the upper 70s to low 80s. Lows will still be near 70 on Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday.
Temperatures will still be running a couple of degrees above average on Monday and Tuesday before the much bigger cold front moves through late Tuesday and early Wednesday. This front will have a much better chance for bringing showers and a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm as it moves through the Suncoast.
Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s in most places and lows on Thursday could drop down to the upper 40s inland and low 50s near the beaches.
Bob Harrigan
