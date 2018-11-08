Chalk Festival rescheduled until 2019 due to red tide

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Officials have voted to reschedule the 2018 International Chalk Festival until 2019 because of red tide.
The Chalk Festival features pavement artists who turn the airport runway surface into a museum-in-motion, creating oversized masterpieces using chalk as their medium. The Board of the Directors for the Avenida de Colores voted to reschedule the festival in late September, but did not set a new date.
Thursday, the non-profit announced the new date would be April 5-7, 2019. But that’s not all. - there will be two chalk festivals next year.
The first chalk festival in April will be held at its original location in Historic Burns Square in downtown Sarasota, while the second festival will be held November 15-18, 2019 at the Venice Airport Fairgrounds on Venice Island.
The second festival will see hundreds of artists, large scale group projects, big installations, Pavement Music Festival, vendors, food courts, beer gardens, public interactive art and vertical art.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.