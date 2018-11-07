We Chat with the Playwright Behind Urbanite Theatre’s Bold New Show | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Urbanite Theatre is not a place to go to sit back, zone out and let someone entertain you. The Urbanite puts you on the edge of your chair and challenges you with new ideas. And the play opening this week has a one word title that might shock you. But Dike has a great story to tell, and deeply held beliefs to question. Dike playwright, Hannah Benitez is also a member of the Urbanite staff. She joins Brendan Ragan, Urbanite’s Co-Artistic Director on Suncoast View to talk about the play.
Hannah says, “The general plot is, after two years of separation, a pair of sisters from a religious family reunite to navigate the murky waters of identity. The reunion sends four millennial women into a struggle for clarity with their most significant relationships; those with god, lovers, and family. It is an awkwardly hilarious and wrenching exploration of love, sexuality, and sisterhood, Dike questions the walls of religion and social conditioning build in us. But there is plenty of humor in the play!” The entire cast, the playwright and the director are all millennial-aged female theater artists.
Dike is at the Urbanite Theatre in Downtown Sarasota November 9th thru December 16th. For more information go to urbanitetheatre.com
