We Chat with the Playwright Behind Urbanite Theatre’s Bold New Show | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Urbanite Theatre is not a place to go to sit back, zone out and let someone entertain you. The Urbanite puts you on the edge of your chair and challenges you with new ideas. And the play opening this week has a one word title that might shock you. But Dike has a great story to tell, and deeply held beliefs to question. Dike playwright, Hannah Benitez is also a member of the Urbanite staff. She joins Brendan Ragan, Urbanite’s Co-Artistic Director on Suncoast View to talk about the play.