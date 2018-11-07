Want to Get Rid of Your Gun? Here’s How

VENICE (WWSB) - On Wednesday, November 7th, the Venice Police Department will be hosting a “Lock it or Leave It” event.
Anyone who wants to get rid of an unwanted firearms at the station - no questions asked - is encouraged to do so. If you’re unsure if the firearm is loaded, officers can assist you and get it from your car. They will also be giving out free gun locks during the event.
Lock It or Leave it will be held from 9 a.m. until Noon at the Venice Police Department at 1350 Ridgewood Avenue.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.