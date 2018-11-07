Two suspects sought for an alleged “Quick Change” fraud

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL (WWSB) - Two suspects are wanted in Charlotte County for a “Quick Change” fraud at a restaurant in Port Charlotte.
On Monday, November 5, the two suspects used distraction techniques and made off with about $150, and a side of fries, at the Zaxby’s on Cochran Blvd.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects are two black males, seen in the video wearing a purple and grey striped shirt and a black Punisher shirt. Both suspects left the scene in a blue 2011-2012 Volkswagen Golf Wagon with unique, mismatching black painted wheels.
If you recognize the suspects please contact Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101 or Crime Stoppers.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.