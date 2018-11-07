Tips to Keeping Pets Safe When You’re Away | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - With the holidays approaching, many of us are going to be taking trips out of town, and the hardest thing about that is often leaving our beloved pet behind. There are a lot really good boarding facilities, but for some animals that can be very stressful. So Mary Oberdier, owner of Chase’N Tails Pet Care visits Suncoast View with some tips to get our dogs safe and happy while we are gone. She says we have 3 choices, leave our pet with a friend, in a boarding facility, or hire a pet sitter.
And she says, sometimes hiring a pet sitter is the best choice. “The pets get to stay in their own environment and be surrounded by what’s familiar. They won’t be subjected to contagious diseases from other pets, your home will look lived in while you are gone, the pet’s feeding and exercise schedules will stay the same, there will be no travel trauma. You won’t have to drive them somewhere before you leave and pick them up when you get home.”
But where do you find someone you can trust? Mary says, “Ask your veterinarian, word of mouth is good, ask friends and family, do an internet search and check with organizations such as National Association of Professional Pet Sitters.”
When you talk to a pet sitter you should ask, are you bonded and insured, do you have the proper business license for you state or county , can you provide references? Do you water plants, rotate blinds and lights, bring in the mail and paper and do you check around the house to make sure everything is okay while I’m gone, and how do you handle the situation if my pet gets sick. Mary says there are times you should not leave your pet with a sitter. " If they are close to the end of their life. You would want to be there when that happens and not leave a pet sitter to have to tell you."
For more information go to chasentailspetcare.com
