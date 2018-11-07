Tips to Keeping Pets Safe When You’re Away | Suncoast View

When you talk to a pet sitter you should ask, are you bonded and insured, do you have the proper business license for you state or county , can you provide references? Do you water plants, rotate blinds and lights, bring in the mail and paper and do you check around the house to make sure everything is okay while I’m gone, and how do you handle the situation if my pet gets sick. Mary says there are times you should not leave your pet with a sitter. " If they are close to the end of their life. You would want to be there when that happens and not leave a pet sitter to have to tell you."