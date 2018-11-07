Three people living in Tampa-area indicted for allegedly running IRS scam using India-based call centers

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Three people living in the Tampa-area are accused of conspiring with India-based call centers to run an IRS scam in the United States.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has indicted 31-year-old Nishitkumar Patel, 27-year-old Hemalkumar Shah, and 22-year-old Sharvil Patel, all of Tampa, with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and extortion, and substantive counts of wire fraud and extortion. Nishitkumar Patel and Hemalkumar Patel are also charged with with money laundering and aggravated identity theft.
Prosecutors say between 2014 and 2016, the trio worked with call centers in India to have agents pretend to be IRS officers. The agents would call citizens in the United States and claim those citizens owed money to the IRS and would be arrested and fined if they didn't pay up immediately.
The scam worked in three ways: 1.) Withdrawing cash from prepaid cards purchased by the victims, 2.) Hiring others, called runners, to retrieve money wired by the victims, 3.) Hiring runners to open a bank account for the victims to deposit money into and then withdrawing the funds.
Prosecutors say these three managed to earn $2.27 million through the scheme. Law enforcement raided the home of Nishitkumar Patel and Hemalkumar Patel last month and say they seized around $50,000 in cash, hundreds of bank and wire transfer receipts and 20 electronic devices.
Each of the three defendants faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each count of wire fraud conspiracy, extortion conspiracy, wire fraud, and extortion. Nishitkumar Patel and Hemalkumar Patel face an additional penalty of up to 10 years in federal prison for money laundering, and a minimum mandatory consecutive two years in prison for aggravated identity theft.
The indictment also notifies the defendants that the United States is seeking a money judgment in the amount of at least $2.27 million, the proceeds of the wire fraud and extortion conspiracies.
