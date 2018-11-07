8 teams compete for world renown sand sculpture competition during Siesta Key Crystal Classic

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Eight teams and eight solo artists from around the world will compete during the ninth Siesta Key Crystal Classic at Siesta Key Beach.
The festival on Friday, Nov. 9 is The Crystal Classic between master sand sculptors and also features live music, food, drinks and more. A three-day “Quick Sand” competition, free sand sculpting lessons, demos and an amateur competition on Saturday will allow the beach community to have more fun in the sun.
The festival will be open Saturday and Sunday until 9 p.m. and conclude on Monday, Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. with votes from the People’s Choice awards from the community.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.