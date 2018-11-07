MIDWEEK RED TIDE UPDATE: High concentrations continue along the Suncoast

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Red tide concentrations remain high along the Suncoast in the latest red tide report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Over the past two weeks, the coast from Manatee to Charlotte counties has seen high concentrations move in. Previously after Hurricane Michael, the coastline was largely free of red dots indicating high concentrations of the algae. That has changed and now the coastline is almost a solid line of red with a few orange dots indicating medium concentrations.
FWC reports Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte counties had high concentrations, along with some medium concentrations in the same general area. Compared to last week, concentrations generally decreased in Sarasota County but increased in Charlotte County.
Reports of fish kills were received in Manatee and Sarasota counties, where there were also reports of respiratory irritation.
Forecasts by the USF-FWC Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tides for Pinellas to Monroe counties predict net southern transport of surface waters, and net southeastern movement of subsurface waters in most areas over the next three days.
