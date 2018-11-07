Manatee County teacher fired after being arrested, charged with soliciting a minor

PALMETTO, FL (WWSB) - A Manatee County teacher has been fired after being arrested and charged with soliciting a minor.
Austin Pearce, 28, was arrested Tuesday by St. Petersburg Police on charges of solicitation of a child to engage in sexual battery, possession of material including sexual conduct by a child and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
Pearce, who lives in Lake City, was working as the agriculture teacher at Palmetto High School when he was arrested for sending inappropriate messages and images to a minor in Orange County, Florida.
He was released on bond on Wednesday.
