List of races where winners have been called

SARASOTA (WWSB) - You can see our full list of results here, but as we wait for every vote to be counted, some races are already being called.
So far, the Associated Press says Republican Greg Steube has won election to U.S. House in Florida’s 17th congressional district and Republican Vern Buchanan has won re-election to U.S. House in Florida’s 16th congressional district.
In Manatee County, 69 out of 70 precincts have their votes in. You can see the results of several county races here.
Sarasota County has 91 out of 101 precincts reporting. You can see results so far in those races here.
