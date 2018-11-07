List of races where winners have been called, amendments that passed

SARASOTA (WWSB) - You can see our full list of results here, but as we wait for every vote to be counted, some races are already being called.
So far, the Associated Press says Republican Greg Steube has won election to U.S. House in Florida’s 17th congressional district and Republican Vern Buchanan has won re-election to U.S. House in Florida’s 16th congressional district. The New York Times reports Republican Ashley Moody has been elected state Attorney General and Republican Joe Gruters was elected to state Senate District 23.
So far, the following Amendments have been declared as passed:
- Amendment 2 - Limit property tax assessments
- Amendment 3 - Voter control of gambling
- Amendment 4 - Restore voting rights for felons
- Amendment 5 - Supermajority for tax increases
- Amendment 9 - Ban drilling and vaping
- Amendment 12 - Prohibit lobbying and abuse of office
- Amendment 13 - End dog racing
In Manatee County, 69 out of 70 precincts have their votes in. You can see the results of several county races here.
How did Manatee County vote when it came to big races? Sarasota County favored Republican Rick Scott for U.S. Senator, Republican Vern Buchanan for Congressional District 16 and Republican Ron DeSantis for Florida Governor.
If Manatee County alone was responsible for state constitutional amendments, all of the proposed amendments would have passed. You can see a breakdown of the amendments here.
In Sarasota County has 100 percent of precincts reporting, so we know the results of county races. You can see the results of local races here.
How did Sarasota County vote when it came to big races? Sarasota County favored Republican Rick Scott for U.S. Senator, Republican Vern Buchanan for Congressional District 16, Republican Greg Steube for Congressional District 17 and Republican Ron DeSantis for Florida Governor.
If Sarasota County alone was responsible for state constitutional amendments, Amendments 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 9, 11, 12, and 13 would pass, while Amendments 1, 6, and 10 would have failed. You can see a breakdown of the amendments here.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.