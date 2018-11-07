List of official winners in Election Day 2018, amendments that passed

The race of state Commissioner of Agriculture between Republican Matt Caldwell and Democrat Nikki Fried was too close to call, but with 6,106 of 6,111 precincts reporting, Caldwell has 50.1 percent of the vote with 4,001,216 ballots cast while Fried has 49.9 percent of the vote with 3,984,165 ballots cast. Caldwell has declared victory in the race.