List of official winners in Election 2018, amendments that passed

SARASOTA (WWSB) - You can see our full list of results here, but here is a short breakdown of winners.
In the race for Florida Governor, Republican Ron DeSantis won in a close race with Democrat Andrew Gillum. Below is DeSantis' victory speech:
The race for U.S. Senator between Republican Rick Scott and Democratic Incumbent Bill Nelson remains too close to call as of 11:30pm
In the races for U.S. House, Republican Vern Buchanan has been elected to the 16th Congressional District and Republican Greg Steube has been elected to the 17th Congressional District.
For State Senate, Republican Joe Gruters was elected to District 23. For State House, Republican Will Robinson was elected to District 71, Democrat Margaret Good was elected to District 72, Republican Tommy Gregory was elected to District 73, while Republican James Buchanan was elected to District 74.
In other state races, Republican Ashley Moody was elected Attorney General and Republican Jimmy Patronis was elected Chief Financial Officer.
The race of state Commissioner of Agriculture between Republican Matt Caldwell and Democrat Nikki Fried was too close to call as of 11:30pm.
The following Amendments have been declared as passed:
- Amendment 2 - Limitations on Property Tax Assessments
- Amendment 3 - Voter Control of Gambling in Florida
- Amendment 4 - Voting Restoration Amendment
- Amendment 5 - Supermajority Vote Required to Impose, Authorize, or Raise State Taxes or Fees
- Amendment 6 - Rights of Crime Victims; Judges
- Amendment 7 - First Responder and Military Member Survivor Benefits; Public Colleges and Universities
- Amendment 8 - Removed From the Ballot by the State Supreme Court
- Amendment 9 - Prohibits Offshore Oil and Gas Drilling; Prohibits Vaping in Enclosed Indoor Workplaces
- Amendment 10 - State and Local Government Structure and Operation
- Amendment 11 - Property Rights; Removal of Obsolete Provision; Criminal Statutes
- Amendment 12 - Lobbying and Abuse of Office by Public Officers
- Amendment 13 - Ends Dog Racing
The only Amendment that did not pass is Amendment 1 - Increased Homestead Property Tax Exemption. For more information on each amendment, click here.
In Manatee County, 69 out of 70 precincts have their votes in. You can see the results of several county races here.
How did Manatee County vote when it came to big races? Sarasota County favored Republican Rick Scott for U.S. Senator, Republican Vern Buchanan for Congressional District 16 and Republican Ron DeSantis for Florida Governor.
If Manatee County alone was responsible for state constitutional amendments, all of the proposed amendments would have passed. You can see a breakdown of the amendments here.
In Sarasota County has 100 percent of precincts reporting, so we know the results of county races. You can see the results of local races here.
How did Sarasota County vote when it came to big races? Sarasota County favored Republican Rick Scott for U.S. Senator, Republican Vern Buchanan for Congressional District 16, Republican Greg Steube for Congressional District 17 and Republican Ron DeSantis for Florida Governor.
If Sarasota County alone was responsible for state constitutional amendments, Amendments 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 9, 11, 12, and 13 would pass, while Amendments 1, 6, and 10 would have failed. You can see a breakdown of the amendments here.
