Inside the Stunning Architecture of Saraosta MOD Weekend | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Sarasota’s mid-century modern architecture is known world wide. And some of the homes and buildings built during that period attract architects and historians from around the globe. This weekend the Sarasota Architectural Foundation celebrates our heritage with the Sarasota Mod Weekend. Sarasota Architectural Foundation Operations Director, Erika Cane visited Suncoast View to talk about the Mod Weekend.
She says, " We are focusing on the designs of Paul Rudolph. He was a giant of 20th Century Architecture. He designed more structures in Sarasota than anywhere else in the world. The homes he built are all over town. You can see his acclaimed designs and structures on Casey, Siesta, and Lido Keys and downtown." Some examples of his work will be featured during “Mod Weekend”. The “Cocoon House”, the “Umbrella House”, Sarasota High School, Revere Quality House and the Sanderling Beach Club are all great, long lasting examples of mid-century modern architecture in Sarasota. The “Cocoon House” was selected in 1953 by the New York Museum of Modern Art as one of the 19 examples of houses built since world war II as a pioneer design, foreshadowing the future. The “Umbrella House” was described by Architectural Digest as “One of the five most remarkable houses of the mid-twentieth century. Both the Umbrella House and the Cocoon House are available to tour during the Sarasota Mod Weekend.”
The purpose of Sarasota Mod Weekend is to learn more and enjoy Sarasota’s mid-century modern history. You’re invited to attend the lectures, parties, trolley tours and walking tours."
Sarasota MOD Weekend runs November 9th through the 11th. For more information go to SarasotaMOD.com.
