Inside the Stunning Architecture of Saraosta MOD Weekend | Suncoast View

She says, " We are focusing on the designs of Paul Rudolph. He was a giant of 20th Century Architecture. He designed more structures in Sarasota than anywhere else in the world. The homes he built are all over town. You can see his acclaimed designs and structures on Casey, Siesta, and Lido Keys and downtown." Some examples of his work will be featured during “Mod Weekend”. The “Cocoon House”, the “Umbrella House”, Sarasota High School, Revere Quality House and the Sanderling Beach Club are all great, long lasting examples of mid-century modern architecture in Sarasota. The “Cocoon House” was selected in 1953 by the New York Museum of Modern Art as one of the 19 examples of houses built since world war II as a pioneer design, foreshadowing the future. The “Umbrella House” was described by Architectural Digest as “One of the five most remarkable houses of the mid-twentieth century. Both the Umbrella House and the Cocoon House are available to tour during the Sarasota Mod Weekend.”