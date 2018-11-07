The heat is on through Friday and then a weak cold front moves in

SARASOTA (WWSB) - It feeling more like late September than early November and that is going to continue through Friday. High pressure continues to bring plenty of fair skies and winds out of the SE.
These warm moist breezes and sunshine throughout the day will push the thermometer into the mid 80s with feels like temperatures approaching 90. Low temperatures will also be running about 5-9 degrees above average as well.
We will see a weak cold front eventually move in on Saturday and bring temperatures back down close to more seasonable readings. The average high for this time of year is 81 degrees and lows in the low 60s.
This front will also bring an increase in cloudiness and a slight risk of a few showers both on Saturday and Sunday.
A stronger cold front is expected to move into Florida on Monday and work through our area late Monday and early Tuesday. Models are fairly good agreement that the air behind this front will bring the coldest air of the season to the Suncoast on Wednesday and Thursday of next week. If it plays out correctly then were talking highs on Wednesday around 70 and lows in the low 50s. Now that is more like late December readings.
The rain chance will be increasing on Monday and early Tuesday with mainly showers expected and a slight risk of a thunderstorm or two.
Bob Harrigan
