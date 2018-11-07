First Alert Weather: Warm and muggy with isolated inland showers

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Warm weather continues here on the Suncoast today with temperatures well above the norm. This warm trend continues into Friday when a few more clouds will reduce the highs a few degrees. On Saturday a front move past with slightly better rain chances. The front will stall to the south of us and keep the sky unsettled into next work week. This will not be a blast from the north but we will, at least, see temperatures return to close to average.
Next week, on Tuesday or Wednesday we get a stronger cold front. This will cause the north wind to pick up and cold air will pour south. We could easily see highs in the 60’s by late next week. Some longer-range models suggest even cooler air will pour out of Canada during Thanksgiving week and may bring well below the average temperatures to turkey day. Stay tuned.
