First Alert Weather: Warm and muggy with isolated inland showers

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Warm weather continues here on the Suncoast today with temperatures well above the norm. This warm trend continues into Friday when a few more clouds will reduce the highs a few degrees. On Saturday a front move past with slightly better rain chances. The front will stall to the south of us and keep the sky unsettled into next work week. This will not be a blast from the north but we will, at least, see temperatures return to close to average.