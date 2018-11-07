First Alert Traffic: All lanes cleared on I-75 South

SARASOTA (WWSB) - All lanes are now clear on I-75 South at mile marker 175 in Sarasota County following an accident.
The accident happened shortly after 5pm Wednesday between the exits for Kings Highway (Exit 170) and Toledo Blade Boulevard (Exit 179). All lanes were closed for around 30 minutes before vehicles were able to start trickling by the accident scene.
By 5:45pm, all lanes had been cleared.
No further details about the accident are available at this time.
