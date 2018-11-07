Emergency renourishment of Lido Beach ramping up

SARASOTA (WWSB) - If you head to Lido Beach this week, you'll see heavy equipment being brought in as the City of Sarasota prepares to undertake an emergency renourishment project.
Over the next few days, the contractor will begin laying pipe and bringing in equipment. Once everything is in place, the renourishment project will begin and that could be as early as this weekend.
The renourishment project will replace sand on Lido Beach that was lost by Tropical Storm Hermine in 2016, Hurricane Irma in 2017 and other storms and tidal action. Around 185,000 cubic yards of sand from New Pass will be used to renourish Lido, restoring the shoreline and dunes and protecting public property and infrastructure, including the Lido concession, pavilion, public restrooms and swimming pool.
The beach will remain open throughout the project. Beachgoers should use caution and stay aware of active work zones and any equipment operating in the area.
The project is expected to take around 90 days to complete, depending on weather and other variables, and will cost $3.9 million. That cost is being shared by the City of Sarasota, Sarasota County, the State of Florida and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The City of Sarasota and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are also moving forward with a larger, long-term renourishment of Lido Beach that would regularly recycle additional sand from Big Pass over a 50-year period, as needed. That project is expected to begin in fall 2019, pending ongoing legal challenges.
