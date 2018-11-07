By 2020 there will be no more dog racing in Florida

SARASOTA (WWSB) -According to the group Grey2K USA Worldwide, every three days, a greyhound dies at a Florida race track. But that will change after Amendment 13 passed Tuesday, which will end dog racing in the state of Florida.
Sarasota Kennel Club Dog Racing is just one of the eight dog racing tracks in Florida. But after Tuesday's decision, there will only be four dog racing tracks in the whole country, none of them in Florida.
68% of people voted to end dog racing in the state of Florida by the year 2020.
Kelly Driscoll, who is on the Board of Directors for the group Grey2K helped write the amendment.
"It allows a 26 month phase out period for the dogs that are currently at the tracks to be placed into loving homes," Driscoll said.
She said the win is historic for greyhounds and shows that Floridians don't stand for animal cruelty.
"Dogs are treated very inhumanely at the tracks, they're left in cages for up to twenty three hours a day. They suffer multiple injuries, broken necks, broken spines," Driscoll said.
And while some people are happy about this change, others are not.
Florida Greyhound Association Public Affairs Consultant, Jack Cory, said in a statement, "This is the reason you should not put items on the ballot that do not belong in the constitution. It allows out of state political action committees to spend millions on "trickeration" and lying to the people of Florida. It is time to abolish the CRC!"
Grey2K is going to start working with the owners, trainers, and breeders of the race dogs to get them into homes.
"We're not going to just abandon these dogs,our work is not done, we'll keep going until every dog is in a home," said Driscoll.
This change does not affect card rooms that are often connected to dog tracks. An employee of Sarasota Kennel Club Dog Racing said they plan on still having dog races in December.
