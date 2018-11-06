Westcoast Black Theatre Previews their Hit Show “Black Nativity” | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Back by popular demand for the holidays, The West Coast Black Theatre presents “Black Nativity” a high energy, inspiring show, that tells the story of Christmas in a very special way. We Nate Jacobs, Founder and Artistic Director of the West Coast Black Theatre to thank for bringing it here. Nate joins Suncoast View to talk about the show.
This year it is going to be at the Sarasota Opera house to accommodate the huge demand for tickets, but for a limited engagement. Performances are Dec. 12, 13, 19, 20 & 21 only. From the cast of Black Nativity, singers Michael Mendez, Syreeta Banks, Brian Boyd and Raleigh Mosley join Nate Jacobs to sing “Joy to the World” and “Jump for Joy”. They are accompanied by Keyboardist Brennan Stylez. For tickets and information go to westcoastblacktheatre.org
