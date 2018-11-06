Westcoast Black Theatre Previews their Hit Show “Black Nativity” | Suncoast View

This year it is going to be at the Sarasota Opera house to accommodate the huge demand for tickets, but for a limited engagement. Performances are Dec. 12, 13, 19, 20 & 21 only. From the cast of Black Nativity, singers Michael Mendez, Syreeta Banks, Brian Boyd and Raleigh Mosley join Nate Jacobs to sing “Joy to the World” and “Jump for Joy”. They are accompanied by Keyboardist Brennan Stylez. For tickets and information go to westcoastblacktheatre.org