We Taste-Test Cool New Drinks from Calusa Brewing | Suncoast View

Ed says, “This is not a typical beer festival. We are celebrating tart, fun and funky beers. Both the beers and the event itself are very much centered on a unique style of beer; the so-called “mixed fermentation.” This includes the ‘sour’ styles of beers, often with flavor profiles more similar to champagne and cider. They are most often fermented or aged in oak or barrels, and may include demonstrative fruits.” The actual fermentation process of these types of beer is different, and they often involve fruit. Ed Paulsen brings a couple of beers for the Suncoast View Hosts to try, with very interesting names. One is “Spirit Mask”, and the other “Fuzzsaw Massacre”. At the Mixed Culture Beer Fesitval there will be more than 100 unique beers from 37 breweries from around the country, and local food trucks. It’s Saturday, November 10th from 2 to 6 pm at Calusa Brewing.