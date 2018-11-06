Warm workweek ahead with little chance for rain

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Well if you like the heat you will love this week. Highs are expected to be in the mid 80s with feels like temperatures approaching 90 through Friday.
The cold front that moved through on Saturday was replaced quickly on Monday with warm and muggy conditions returning to the Suncoast. This pattern of southerly flow will continue through Friday and then a weak cold front will get close over the weekend.
On Saturday we will see an increase in cloudiness and a chance for a few showers as the front nears. This front is not expected to be all that strong and should not be a total loss for the weekend. Some long range models are suggesting much cooler weather moving in by midweek next week.
For Tuesday lows will be in the low 70s which is more in tune with Aug. or Sept. readings and highs will be in the mid 80s. There will be a 20% chance for a passing shower later in the afternoon. Expect this to continue through Friday.
