Victim rushed to hospital under trauma alert after aggravated battery

NORTH PORT, FL (WWSB) - Police in North Port are investigating a serious crime that left one person rushed to the hospital under a trauma alert.
It happened Tuesday morning in the area of Aero Avenue and Eager Street. Police say they are investigating an aggravated battery, which means one person “intentionally or knowingly caused great bodily harm, permanent disability, or permanent disfigurement to the alleged victim; or used a deadly weapon; or battered a person whom the defendant knew or should have known was pregnant.”
Police say this incident was isolated, involved two people and both are accounted for.
The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.
