Victim of gyrocopter crash remembered during emotional memorial in Bradenton

Brugger was killed last Tuesday afternoon when the gyrocopter he was a passenger in crashed into a mobile home in Sebring. The pilot of the aircraft 45-year-old Christopher Lord was also killed in the crash and one person on the ground was injured. Both were experienced pilots who were flying to Manatee County when something went terribly wrong. Brugger was a loving husband, father and son who was known for his wonderful personality and his humor. He was also a popular chiropractor who will be missed by so many.