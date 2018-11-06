Victim of gyrocopter crash remembered during emotional memorial in Bradenton

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Hundreds of people packed into the Woodland Community Church in Bradenton on Monday. They were remembering and celebrating the life of Chris Brugger.
“It was one of the worst days of my life, I feel horrible for their family, he was a good soul,” said Shelley Starner, a friend.
Brugger was killed last Tuesday afternoon when the gyrocopter he was a passenger in crashed into a mobile home in Sebring. The pilot of the aircraft 45-year-old Christopher Lord was also killed in the crash and one person on the ground was injured. Both were experienced pilots who were flying to Manatee County when something went terribly wrong. Brugger was a loving husband, father and son who was known for his wonderful personality and his humor. He was also a popular chiropractor who will be missed by so many.
“He was a mild person, soft spoken, really a nice guy to know,” said Jim Killingsworth, a friend.
Family, friends and colleagues got up to share their stories about Chris. There were even memorial clothes pins handed out because Chris was known to place them on people as a fun gesture. Tears were especially flowing when his life was remembered through a slide show.
“Chris always had a smile on his face and he told good jokes and he was such a caring person, you always felt welcome around him,” said Starner
Chris Brugger leaves behind a wife, two daughters, his parents and a countless amount of family and friends. He was 52.
An investigation into the crash continues, which could take up to a year to complete.
