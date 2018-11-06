SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Man grabs woman, forces her to leave grocery store during domestic battery incident

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man with False Imprisonment and Domestic Battery following an altercation with a woman at a Sarasota grocery store.
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Publix located at 5391 Fruitville Road on Sunday night around 6:30 p.m. They received multiple reports of a man forcing a woman to leave with him after the two had a dispute inside the store.
Deputies say through surveillance video you can see Eduar Moreno, 22, grabbing the victim and forcing her to leave the store. Moments later, the victim tries to re-enter the store and pleads for help when Moreno grabs her and forces her into the parking lot.
A warrant was issued for Moreno’s arrest and he was subsequently taken into custody on Monday in Manatee County. Moreno remains in custody without bond awaiting extradition to Sarasota County.
The sheriff’s office is reminding the public that domestic violence is a serious crime. Anyone who feels they or someone they know is a victim of domestic violence is encouraged to contact local law enforcement or dial the National Domestic Hotline at 1.800.799.7233.
