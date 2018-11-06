Suncoast Voters Running Into Problems at the Polls

OSPREY, FL (WWSB) - As voters across the Suncoast were heading to the polls today, some encountered long lines and others were turned away first thing this morning.
“They said it was a big misprint and we had to wait for ballots,” Mary Beth Hansen told us.
This polling location is Precinct 501, and what makes this one unique is that it is split between Congressional District 16 and Congressional District 17.
According to the Supervisor of Elections, the problem this morning was that there were no ballots for District 17.
“I was angry because I didn’t know if I could go back or not and this is a very important election, and I didn’t know if I’d have time to go back and vote. Fortunately, I was able to rearrange my schedule and I can go back tonight, but not everyone can do that,” explained Hansen.
It took officials about two hours after the polls opened to have all of them at the precinct.
“We certainly apologize to any voters that were impacted with that, but as soon as we found out, we got ballots out there. In fact, We have a ballot printer out there like we did during early voting where we can print ballots now on demand,” Ron Turner, the Supervisor of Elections for Sarasota County, said.
Voters who were turned away, were told they had the option of coming back to the precinct before it closed at 7 p.m, or they could go to one of the Sarasota County Election Offices and vote there.
“And hopefully, those people will make the effort. People of all political parties, this is your chance. We want everyone’s voice to be heard in this important election," expressed Kendra Muntz, the President of the Sarasota Alliance for Fair Elections.
If you came to this Precinct 501 this morning and were unable to vote, you do still have some time. You can come back or visit the county elections office in either Sarasota, Venice or North Port before 7 p.m.
