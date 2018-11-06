Suncoast voters hit the polls in large numbers on this Election Day

SARASOTA (WWSB) - “It’s an amazing feeling to know that you are making change in this world,” said Bashar Kawar, a Sarasota voter.
This is Kawar’s second election since moving to America a few years ago from Jordan. He and so many others here on the Suncoast went to the polls on this Election Day Tuesday because they say there’s so much at stake.
“Because of all the controversies happening and publicity of this election, so I think it’s important for every person to go out and vote and to try to make a change,” said Kawar.
The Supervisor of Elections in both Sarasota and Manatee Counties believe when all is said and done, they will have record numbers of voters in this election compared to the mid-terms four years ago. They say voter turnout numbers could even hit close to seventy percent.
“I hate to make an exact prediction because I didn’t bring my crystal ball with me to the office this morning, maybe I need a magic eight ball," said Ron Turner, Supervisor of Elections for Sarasota County. "I’d say higher than 60 percent today in this election.”
“We had a lot of early voters and a lot of vote by mail, so I would tell you probably half of the people who are going to vote in this race, they’ve probably already voted,” said Michael Bennett, Supervisor of Elections for Manatee County.
Despite the strong numbers with early voting and mail-in ballots, lines were long at times at many of the locations, but most people we talked with say it was moving right along.
“It was very exciting to see how many people are interested and how many people came out," said Nina Belott, a voter from Sarasota. "There’s usually three of us here, so I’m so glad to see this many people.”
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.