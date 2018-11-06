Steady voting lines in Sarasota County on election day

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Lines at a few polling locations in Sarasota County have been steady as of noon Tuesday.
Much of the rush happened early Tuesday morning as people stopped by polls before heading to work.
ABC 7 stopped at a few precincts in Sarasota including locations at Robert L. Taylor Community Complex and The First Brethren Church of Sarasota.
Much of the rush of voters dwindled down by 10 am.
We spoke to voters who were out early Tuesday morning at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex.
Some voters told us they expect lines to grow because of the lengthy two page ballot and the trend of record breaking early voter numbers locally and nationally.
Quintin Clark, a voter who showed up with his sample ballot in hand, was in line with about 20 people ahead of him.
He tells us he actually had to leave before voting because of the long wait.
“I haven’t had the experience yet. I saw the line and it was a little long, I want to get to work and I plan to come back later after I get off of work regardless of how long the line is. I already read over what I need to read. I know how I want to vote on many of the issues, 95% of them”,says Clark.
We also asked why didn’t early vote like the 30 million Americans who did.
Clark explained he did not want to risk making any mistakes when filling out the envelope.
The president of Suncoast Women of Action, Helen James, tells ABC 7 she expects lines to grow throughout the day.
“Even though in early voting we had a lot of people who voted, I do expect lines here today because this is a different election. This is a midterm election and this election will determine what will happen in the next two to four years and everyone would like to see a change and I think that is what’s going on”, says James.
Voters have until 7 pm Tuesday to cast their vote and until 7 to have their vote-by-mail ballots turned in.
