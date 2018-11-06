Midterm elections force voters to pick sides in highly contested races

(RNN) – Election Day for the midterms is here, and the nation will find out if any of the predictions will come true – or if it’s absolute chaos – again.
Will there be a “blue wave” for the House of Representatives? Or, as President Donald Trump has predicted, a “red wave"? Could the #MeToo movement spur more women to vote, or will there be backlash after the Brett Kavanaugh hearing cleaved the nation and motivated Republicans?
Will young people show up to the polls this election? Suburban voters? Are voters standing in long lines because they want their pre-existing conditions to remain covered or waiting hours to vote because they’re more concerned about immigration and the caravan of asylum-seekers from Central America?
And then there’s the president. Democrats are doing their best not to mention Trump’s name on the campaign trail so as not to make the election about him, while Trump is saying voting for Republicans is akin to voting for him. Republicans are embracing him, his issues and his strategy – even if they didn’t in 2016.
Many think they know what’s going to happen, but no one really does, especially in numerous high-profile races that are within the margin of error. The results of some elections may not be known for days.
Pundits are watching Texas to see if Republican Sen. Ted Cruz holds off Beto O’Rourke. In Georgia, if Stacey Abrams defeats Republican Brian Kemp, she will become the country’s first female black governor. Florida could elect its first black governor. Arizona will have its first female senator – no matter which party wins.
It’s possible the Democrats will take the House and Republicans will keep control over the Senate, perhaps even gaining a few seats. But the ghost of 2016 looms large over predictions.
Midterm elections are notorious for low voter turnouts. Just 37 percent of eligible voters participated in 2014, the lowest total since World War II.
However, the 2018 midterms have already seen a record number of early voters, more than double the amount at the same point in the last midterm election.
According to The Washington Post, early voting totals in at least 17 states have already surpassed the overall 2014 midterm voter turnout. In Kansas and West Virginia, early voting has outpaced the 2016 presidential election, CNN reported.
But high turnout doesn’t mean a “blue wave” for the Democrats or a reinvigorated Republican base, and who knows what independent voters will do.
Democrats have made healthcare a key campaign plank, seeing it as a winning issue.
They’ve touted the benefits of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, in expanding coverage and protecting individuals with pre-existing conditions.
And they’ve attempted to tie Republican opponents to last year’s American Health Care Act, which would have exposed people with pre-existing conditions to higher premiums, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
That bill passed the House but failed in the Senate.
In tight Senate races – from Missouri, where Sen. Claire McCaskill has gone on a “Your Health Care, Your Vote” tour, to Arizona, where Republican Rep. Martha McSally said she was “getting (her) ass kicked” by Democratic challenger Kyrsten Sinema over her “misconstrued” AHCA vote – Democrats have brought the issue front and center.
Republicans, meanwhile, have insisted that the AHCA did protect those with pre-existing conditions, and President Trump tweeted that “Republicans will protect people with pre-existing conditions far better than the Dems!” last Wednesday.
In a mid-October Fox News poll, healthcare was the top midterms issue, and those who considered it “extremely important” preferred the Democrats by a 58-to-34 margin.
Trump is pushing a hardline immigration policy, sending 5,000 military troops to the Mexican border to assist Border Patrol with the arrival of a caravan of migrants from Central America. He suggested as many as 15,000 could be sent.
The caravan is hundreds of miles away from the border, yet the president still tweets daily about the group. Much of his base believe that the migrants are dangerous, even as photos, videos and reports show families and children sleeping in tents.
Trump’s aides believe the immigration issue is the most effective way to get his supporters out to the ballot box.
He’s recently threatened to sign an executive order to rescind birthright citizenship. He’s also said he’d erect tent cities for those seeking asylum – adding to the 700,000 immigration cases, a huge backlog the U.S. is currently handling.
Trump’s campaign committee released a commercial that likened the migrant caravan to a man convicted of killing police officers. Networks, including CNN, NBC and even Fox News, which is often sympathetic to the president’s agenda, pulled the ad for being racist.
On the other side, voters are still angry about the separation of children from their families when migrants reached the U.S. border.
Four months after a federal judge ordered the administration to reunite children with their families, 245 children remain in government custody. Many of the children’s parents were deported, making reunification difficult.
The economy is strong, but voters don’t seem to be paying attention to this campaign issue.
Unemployment is at a 50-year low, Trump (by executive action) rolled back many regulations to help businesses grow, and he signed a tax cut passed by Congress.
But voters are worried about the trade war with China, another issue that is manifesting itself in different sectors.
Most of the steel imported into the U.S. was from China and Mexico, and the tariffs already affected a nail manufacturer in Missouri that had to lay off a quarter of its workers. The boating industry is hurting after China levied a 120-percent tariff on aluminum sheets.
U.S. farmers are caught in the middle as well. Farmers export a bunch of soybeans, as well as corn, cotton, dairy, hogs, sorghum and wheat that are now being attacked by retaliatory tariffs. The Department of Agriculture is paying $4.7 billion to farmers to help them with the fallout – $3.6 billion is going to soybean farmers.
Election officials will be on the lookout for signs of meddling or outright tampering of voting systems during the midterms. Intelligence officials said the 2016 attack was a way for hackers to probe for vulnerabilities. If not corrected, those holes could be exploited this time around.
Last September, the Department of Homeland Security notified election officials in 21 states of an attempted hack.
Many states use voting machines that incorporate paper ballots or backups, but unfortunately, the completely or partially digital voting systems that many states use are vulnerable to hacking.
In August, senior Trump administration officials gave a news conference to warn the American people of Russia’s ongoing efforts to interfere in the midterms through computer hacking and spreading disinformation on social media.
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said the intelligence agencies and the Trump administration consider threats to America’s elections a top priority.
Russian operatives have targeted the computers of two 2018 midterm candidates, including Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-MO.
Russia isn’t alone – the Chinese, North Korean and Iranian governments are also attacking the nation’s electoral infrastructure.
Coats said the countries’ actions “are persistent, they’re pervasive, and they are meant to undermine America’s democracy on a daily basis, regardless of whether it is election time or not.”
One example of that persistent and pervasive attempt: In October, prosecutors unsealed charges against Elena Alekseevna Khusyaynova, a Russian woman accused of acting as the “chief accountant” in a plot to “sow division and discord” among Americans by placing divisive posts on social media.
And what about the possibility of illegal votes swaying the midterms? Though President Trump claimed there was widespread voter fraud in the 2016 election, a commission his administration formed to investigate those claims found no evidence to support them.
It’s a tactic Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp is using in Georgia. Kemp, who is also the Georgia Secretary of State, called in the FBI to investigate if the state’s Democratic party tried to hack the voter registration system but offered no evidence. Throughout the campaign, Kemp has received criticism for overseeing a campaign in which he’s involved.
Federal security officials have said there’s no evidence voting machines were hacked in the 2016 election. But as a result of Russian interference in that election, Congress approved $380 million in grants for states to buy new voting machines, improve training for election cybersecurity and run post-election audits back in March.
In August, the Senate voted down an extra $250 million to put toward election security. All Republican senators except Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee voted against the additional funds; three other Republican senators didn’t vote. Some Republican senators argued that Congress should see an assessment of how states were using the initial $380 million before they approved extra funding.
In September, Trump signed an executive order to impose sanctions on any person or group who attempts to interfere in U.S. elections.
On the state level, officials have better secured many voter-registration databases against cyberattacks since the 2016 election.
The Department of Homeland Security has also set up a council with election officials and offers security scans and equipment, among other services, to election officials nationwide.
