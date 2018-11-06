Libraries in Manatee County offering free online courses in computer programming, graphic design, business topics and more

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (WWSB) - The Manatee Public Libraries are providing free access to a new system that will improve the way people learn all over the community called, Lynda.
Lynda is a premier online learning resources which offers more than 4,000 courses, covering technical skills, creative techniques and business topics. Users of Lynda are able to learn self-paced language tools, listen to over thousands of eBooks/audio books, access digital versions of popular magazines and more.
The access is available to library cardholders in good standing at Manatee Libraries. Lynda for Libraries allows customers to watch videos from home or at one of Manatee County’s six libraries, in small, easy-to-manage chunks, and return to lessons at their convenience. Course offerings include:
- Art, graphic design, and music classes, teaching everything from 3D animation to engineering sound to the Adobe PhotoShop
- Help with computer programs, such as Microsoft Office
- Professional development courses, including public speaking and workplace issues
- Computer programming, IT management (e.g. Windows, Linux, and Mac OS X), and Web design
- Photography and video
“We strive to provide high-quality, easy-to-access educational resources for our customers, available wherever the library customer wants to learn," said Glenda Lammers, Interim Library Services Manager in a release from the Manatee County Government. “Having access to professional tools prepared and lead by industry experts is especially important for those seeking new careers. Easing the financial burden is one of our priorities.”
For more information, please contact Kelly Foster, Marketing & Public Relations Coordinator, at 941-748-5555, x6307, or kelly.foster@mymanatee.org.
