The Latest: Iran minister unhappy with OPEC committee stance

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018 file photo provided by China's Ministry of Transport, firefighting boats work to put on a blaze on the oil tanker Sanchi in the East China Sea off the eastern coast of China. The U.S.'s self-described "largest-ever" sanctions list targeting Iran includes the oil tanker that already sunk and a bank long since closed. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet late Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, called the re-imposition of sanctions a desperate move and said they target ordinary Iranians. (Ministry of Transport via AP, File) (AP)