Free HIV and STD testing in upcoming clinics in Sarasota

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - CAN Community Health, a non-profit organization, is set to host “Get Tested," which provides free HIV and STD testings on Wednesday.
The free testing will be held on November 7 from 6-8pm at Bethel Christian Methodist Church located at 1719 22nd Street in Sarasota.
The organization will be testing the following:
- Free Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)
- Free Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD)
- Free Hepatitis (HEP C) Testing
The next date to get tested at Bethel is Wednesday, November 21.
According to Florida Health, 60,888 out of 116,944 (52%) persons living with an HIV diagnosis in Florida year-end 2017 were older adults. The highest proportion of older adults who received an HIV diagnosis in 2017 were ages 50-59.
For more information please contact CAN Community Health at 941-366-0134.
