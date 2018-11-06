First Alert Weather: Warm and humid weather continues for Election Day

SARASOTA (WWSB) - There is very little chance that rain, or any other kind of weather for that matter, will keep voters away from Suncoast voting booths. High pressure will continue to expand across the area and dry air moving in aloft will prevent most showers from building. An isolated fast sprinkle or showers in the afternoon cannot be ruled out but any rain would be very brief and light.
The heat will be on once again with high temperatures in the mid 80’s. Dew points will be close to 70 again today and the afternoon “feels like” temperatures will be near 90. Warm, humid weather will continue till Saturday when a weak front will move into Florida. This will trim our temperatures to the low 80’s, much closer to the averages for this time of year.
Some long range models suggest that Thanksgiving week will bring a more significant cold front that would lower our temperatures to below average with a blast of much cooler air.
