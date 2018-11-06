Diving Deeper: Cigarette Butts Are Worse for the Ocean Than Plastic Straws

Keep Sarasota County Beautiful hosts three annual cleanups at popular public spots. The organization says each of its volunteers typically collects nearly 4,000 cigarette butts each day.



“It’s not a new phenomenon. For some reasons, smokers feel like they have a right to litter. They don’t even think about it. They just throw their cigarette out, and the beach becomes a huge ash tray.. the parks become huge ash trays… and the streets become huge ash trays. Until we can change that mentality and have people take responsibility for their own actions, the only thing we can do is pass laws to correct it. The state is refusing for us to do that, so now it has to be educational," said Mayor Holic.