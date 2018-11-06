Deputies looking for man who tried to drown K9 officer

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL (WWSB) - Deputies in Charlotte County are looking for a man who they say tried to a drown a K9 officer while running from them.
On Saturday, deputies were called to the 7-Eleven on Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte for a retail theft. Matthew Christopher Johnson, 37, and another man were stopped by a deputy in the parking lot after a clerk identified them both as suspects.
While the deputy spoke to the clerk, the sheriff's office says Johnson fled on his bicycle. Deputies set up a perimeter and K9 officer Sparta was brought in to track Johnson.
Deputies say K9 Sparta and his partner caught up to Johnson near a canal, hiding behind a tree. When Johnson reached for a backpack, Sparta went to apprehend him.
The sheriff’s office says Sparta bit Johnson on the right arm and Johnson dragged the K9 officer into the water, attempting to push him under water. Sparta released Johnson and Sparta’s partner helped the K9 officer back to shore as Johnson swam across the canal.
Johnson escaped and is being sought on charges of retail theft, resisting an officer without violence, and offenses against a police dog.
If you have information on the whereabouts of Matthew Johnson, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. You can also contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. Tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.
