City Commission approves parking meters in Downtown Sarasota

The City will be putting parking meters on Main Street and Palm Avenue because they are the parking spots in highest demand. The rest of the City, 89% of it, will remain free to park in. Drivers could pay by cash, credit card or through an app.They will also extend enforcement of current parking regulations to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The City will adjust the free parking garage hours from three hours down to two hours. They also said they will commit to putting 5% of the parking meter revenue into development of the streets they are on, such as sidewalks, signage, or trees. Lastly ,they will create a five person parking committee to help manage this adjustment.