City Commission approves parking meters in Downtown Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) -Parking meters are making their way back to Downtown Sarasota along with a couple other parking changes that will start as soon as January.
City Commissioners approved five recommendations from the City Parking Manager to help fix the $650,000 parking deficit.
The City will be putting parking meters on Main Street and Palm Avenue because they are the parking spots in highest demand. The rest of the City, 89% of it, will remain free to park in. Drivers could pay by cash, credit card or through an app.They will also extend enforcement of current parking regulations to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The City will adjust the free parking garage hours from three hours down to two hours. They also said they will commit to putting 5% of the parking meter revenue into development of the streets they are on, such as sidewalks, signage, or trees. Lastly ,they will create a five person parking committee to help manage this adjustment.
While some people are for this change, some Main Street businesses owners are not because they say it will hurt business.
"If construction is downtown as we've had a lot of, they stay away. Parking meters, they definitely stayed away back in 2011, I think that they would do it again," said Pastry Art Bakery Cafe Owner, Chip Beeman.
The City said the adjustment for the parking garage hours should start in January and the parking meters should be put in by May of 2019.
