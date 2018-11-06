Butternut Squash & Apple Bisque from Premiere Catering | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Check out how to make this delicious recipe from Chef David at Premiere Catering!
Butternut Squash & Apple Bisque with Sambuca Spiced Butter
½ pound Unsalted Butter
2 Large Butternut Squash, Split in half and roasted in the oven for 30 minutes (Save the seeds and toast them off in the oven, lightly salted)
2 Granny Smith Apples, Diced
1 Large Onion, Diced
2 Stalks Celery, Diced
1 Carrot, Diced
2 Garlic Clove, Minced
2 Apples, Diced, Gala Apple Or Red Delicious
1 1/2 Quarts Fresh Apple Cider
1 Quart Chicken Stock
Salt & White Pepper to taste
Garnish: Toasted Seeds from the squash or pumpkin seeds
Sesame Seeds
Dried Cranberries
Allspice
Nutmeg
Cinnamon
½ Pound Whole Butter
2 ounces Sambuca
Salt & Pepper
To make the spice butter:
In a small saucepan, bring the Sambuca to a simmer to cook off the alcohol and reduce by half.
Beat the butter in a bowl or a stand mixer add the sambuca, spices and salt & pepper.
To make the Soup:
Roast the squash in the oven cut side down, on a buttered pan for 30 minutes.
Melt Butter in a stock pot and saute the onion, garlic, celery & carrot.
Add the butternut squash and apple and then the chicken stock and apple cider.
Bring to s simmer and cook until the squash is very tender.
Puree the ingredients with an Immersion Blender or Traditional Blender until very smooth.
Ladle the soup into bowls, garnish with a dollop of the spiced butter and sprinkle with the toasted seeds and dried cranberries
