Butternut Squash & Apple Bisque from Premiere Catering | Suncoast View

Butternut Squash & Apple Bisque from Premiere Catering | Suncoast View
Chef David prepares this dish on Suncoast View
By Matthew Liddell | November 6, 2018 at 1:05 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 1:05 PM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Check out how to make this delicious recipe from Chef David at Premiere Catering!

Butternut Squash & Apple Bisque from Premiere Catering | Suncoast View

Butternut Squash & Apple Bisque with Sambuca Spiced Butter

½ pound Unsalted Butter

2 Large Butternut Squash, Split in half and roasted in the oven for 30 minutes (Save the seeds and toast them off in the oven, lightly salted)

2 Granny Smith Apples, Diced

1 Large Onion, Diced

2 Stalks Celery, Diced

1 Carrot, Diced

2 Garlic Clove, Minced

2 Apples, Diced, Gala Apple Or Red Delicious

1 1/2 Quarts Fresh Apple Cider

1 Quart Chicken Stock

Salt & White Pepper to taste

Garnish: Toasted Seeds from the squash or pumpkin seeds

Sesame Seeds

Dried Cranberries

Allspice

Nutmeg

Cinnamon

½ Pound Whole Butter

2 ounces Sambuca

Salt & Pepper

To make the spice butter:

In a small saucepan, bring the Sambuca to a simmer to cook off the alcohol and reduce by half.

Beat the butter in a bowl or a stand mixer add the sambuca, spices and salt & pepper.

To make the Soup:

Roast the squash in the oven cut side down, on a buttered pan for 30 minutes.

Melt Butter in a stock pot and saute the onion, garlic, celery & carrot.

Add the butternut squash and apple and then the chicken stock and apple cider.

Bring to s simmer and cook until the squash is very tender.

Puree the ingredients with an Immersion Blender or Traditional Blender until very smooth.

Ladle the soup into bowls, garnish with a dollop of the spiced butter and sprinkle with the toasted seeds and dried cranberries

Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.