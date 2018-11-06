Broken coffee mug used to slash victim during fight in front of school children

NORTH PORT, FL (WWSB) - Dozens of children were waiting at a bus stop when two women started fighting, leading to both having to go to the hospital, one by helicopter.
It happened Tuesday around 7:45am in the area of Aero Avenue and Eager Street. Police say two adult women started fighting. During the fight, a coffee mug was broken and then pieces were used as a weapon in a slashing manner. Both women had to be taken to the hospital and one had to be flown by helicopter under a trauma alert because her injuries were so severe.
Police are investigating this as an aggravated battery, which means one person “intentionally or knowingly caused great bodily harm, permanent disability, or permanent disfigurement to the alleged victim; or used a deadly weapon; or battered a person whom the defendant knew or should have known was pregnant.” Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation. The identities of the two women involved in the fight have not been released.
Dozens of students from Glenallen Elementary were present during the fight. Some are now receiving counseling at the school. The sheriff’s office Victims Assistance Unit is also available for families who need support at 941-861-4923.
Police are also looking to speak with witnesses. If you have any information, call 941-429-1586.
