71-year-old man with Alzheimer’s missing from Bradenton group home

George Provost was last seen around 4pm Monday at a group home on 67th Avenue West in Bradenton. The 71-year-old is described as 4'11" tall and 100 pounds with blondish or white hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a red Bucks baseball hat, dark-colored sweatpants, a gray sweatshirt with a blue strip on the sleeve, black and white sneakers.