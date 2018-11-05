71-year-old man with Alzheimer’s missing from Bradenton group home

BRADENTON, FL (WWSB) - Deputies in Manatee County are looking for a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer's.
George Provost was last seen around 4pm Monday at a group home on 67th Avenue West in Bradenton. The 71-year-old is described as 4'11" tall and 100 pounds with blondish or white hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a red Bucks baseball hat, dark-colored sweatpants, a gray sweatshirt with a blue strip on the sleeve, black and white sneakers.
Provost suffers from Alzheimer's and other medical conditions related to Alzheimer's.
If you’ve seen him, call 911.
