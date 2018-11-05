Woman charged with murder following domestic incident

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL (WWSB) - A woman has been arrested and charged with murder following a domestic incident in Port Charlotte Sunday night.
Deputies say they responded to the 2200 block of Lake View Blvd around 7:30pm for a domestic incident and found a man dead. Ashley Britto, 33, has been charged with second degree murder.
Investigators are still examining the scene and further details are unavailable, including what led to the murder and the victim’s identity.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.